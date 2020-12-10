Oyun dünyasının Oscar’ları olarak bilinen Game Awards 2020 için artık sayılı dakikalar kaldı. 2020 Oyun Ödülleri ne zaman, nereden izlenir, nasıl izlenir, adaylar kimler gibi soruların cevabını sizler için bir araya topladık. İnternetten canlı olarak seyretmek isteyenler için merakla beklenen etkinliğin izleme seçeneklerini de yine bir araya getirdik!
The Game Awards 2020 Ne Zaman ve Saat Kaçta Başlıyor?
Bu sene Tom Holland, Keanu Reeves ve Gal Gadot gibi ünlü yıldızların da katılım göstereceği Oyun Ödülleri yayın tarihi itibariyle 11 Aralık Perşembe’yi Cuma’ya bağlayan gece, yani bugün Türkiye saatlerine göre 03:00’da başlayacak. YouTube ve Twitch platformları üzerinden canlı yayınlanacak organizasyon aynı anda dünyanın tüm noktalarından naklen seyredilebilecek.
The Game Awards 2020 Nasıl İzlenir?
İki büyük platformda aynı anda yayınlanacak Oyun Ödülleri 2020, YouTube ve Twitch‘ten gösterilecek. The Game Awards’ı izleme yollarından ilki olan YouTube’taki gösterime gitmek için şu bağlantıya, Twitch’teki gösterim için ise şuraya tıklayarak yayını izleyebilirsiniz!
The Game Awards 2020 Adayları
Yılın Oyunu
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Oyun Yönetimi
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Hikaye Anlatımı
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki, Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs, Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann, Haley Gross)
En İyi Sanat Yönetimi
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Müzik
- DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu, Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Garreth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala, Mac Quayle)
En İyi Ses Tasarımı
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Resident Evil 3 (Capcom)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi Oyun Performansı
- Ashley Johnson – Ellie – The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey – Abby – The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji – Jin Sakai – Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham – Hades – Hades
- Nadji Jeter – Miles Morales – Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Devam Eden En İyi Oyun
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
En İyi Bağımsız Oyun
- Carrion (Phobia Game Studio / Devolver Digital)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Spelunky 2 (Mossmouth)
- Spiritfarer (Thunder Lotus Games)
En İyi Mobil Oyun
- Among Us (Innersloth)
- Call of Duty Mobile (Timi Studios / Activision)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Legends of Runeterra (Riot Games)
- Pokemon Cafe Mix (Genius Sonority / Nintendo)
En İyi Topluluk Desteği
- Apex Legends (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
En İyi Sanal Gerçeklik / Artırılmış Gerçeklik Oyunu
- Dreams (Media Molecule / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR (Camouflaj / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Star Wars: Squadrons (Motive Studios / Electronic Arts)
- The Walking Dead: Saints Sinners (Skydance Interactive)
En İyi Aksiyon Oyunu
- DOOM Eternal (id Software / Bethesda Softworks)
- Hades (Supergiant Games)
- Half-Life: Alyx (Valve)
- Nioh 2 (Team Ninja / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Streets of Rage 4 (Dotemu)
En İyi Aksiyon Macera Oyunu
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft Montreal / Ubisoft)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Sucker Punch / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Moon Studios / Xbox Game Studios)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (Respawn Entertainment / Electronic Arts)
- The Last of Us Part II (Naughty Dog / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
En İyi RPG
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Square Enix)
- Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
- Persona 5 Royal (Atlus / P Studio / Sega)
- Wasteland 3 (inXile Entertainment / Deep Silver)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio / Sega)
En İyi Dövüş Oyunu
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus (Arc System Works / Cygames / XSEED Games)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (NetherRealm Studios / Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition (Dimps / Capcom)
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows (Spike Chunsoft / Bandai Namco)
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] (French-Bread / Arc System Works / Aksys Games)
En İyi Aile Oyunu
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time (Toys for Bob / Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit (Velan Studios / Nintendo)
- Minecraft Dungeons (Mojang / Double Eleven / Xbox Game Studios)
- Paper Mario: The Origami King (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
En İyi Simülasyon / Strateji Oyunu
- Crusader Kings III (Paradox Development Studios / Paradox Interactive)
- Desperados III (Mimimi Games / THQ Nordic)
- Gears Tactics (Splash Damage / The Coalition / Xbox Game Studios)
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo Studio / Xbox Game Studios)
- XCOM: Chimera Squad (Firaxis / 2K Games)
En İyi Spor / Yarış Oyunu
- DIRT 5 (Codemasters Cheshire / Codemasters)
- F1 2020 (Codemasters Birmingham / Codemasters)
- FIFA 21 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
- NBA 2K21 (Visual Concepts / 2K Games)
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 (Vicarious Visions / Activision)
En İyi Multiplayer Oyun
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo)
- Among Us (InnerslotH)
- Call of Duty: Warzone (Infinity Ward / Activision)
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout (Mediatonic / Devolver Digital)
- Valorant (Riot Games)
